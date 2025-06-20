Varanasi's Legendary Tastes Return: Pahalwan Lassi & Chachi Ki Kachori Reopen

Varanasi: Along the Banaras ghats, people can’t stop themselves from tasting the various dishes in street-side shops unique to India's oldest city. Among the flavours, the lassi and kachori remain most popular among locals. The oldest establishments - Pahalwan Lassi and Chachi Ki Kachori - that offer these two renowned tastes in the Lanka locality in the southeast of the city are in the spotlight.

The state government's Public Works Department has recently demolished about 30 shops near Lanka Chauraha, including Pahalwan Lassi and Chachi Ki Kachori, for the construction of a four-lane road from Lahartara to Bhikhari Pur Tiraah.

Since the demolition, social media groups have buzzed about these two shops. Ending the worries of the food lovers in Banaras, Pahalwan Lassi and Chachi Ki Kachori have reopened at new locations.

Pahalwan Lassi Finds a New Home

Now, you'll find the Pahalwan Lassi shop not at the earlier Lanka-Ravidas intersection, but on the road leading from Lanka towards Assi Ghat in Katra, near HDFC Bank. Shopkeeper Manoj Yadav said that they reopened the shop so that their patrons would not be disappointed. “We are seeing a huge demand from customers. Our shop has a legacy of 75 years. Many prominent personalities, including Central Ministers like Dharmendra Pradhan, Arun Jaitley, Smriti Irani, Keshav Maurya, and Brajesh Pathak graced our outlet over the years.” He added that Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty also enjoyed their lassi.

Lassi (ETV Bharat)

Yadav said that they still traditionally prepare their lassi. They use curd, malai (cream), rabri (condensed milk dessert), saffron, and rose water to make the lassi. The speciality of their lassi is that it is served in kulhad (earthen cups) and people don't just drink it; they eat it, and they call it Rabri Wali Lassi.”

On the customer’s demand, he said that the new varieties are being introduced, including fruit lassi, chocolate lassi, saffron lassi, banana lassi, and masala lassi. These cost between Rs 30 and Rs 500.

Chachi Ki Kachori: A Taste Served with ‘Gaaliyan’

Chachi Ki Kachori (ETV Bharat)

Chachi Ki Kachori outlet is another famous 110-year-old shop. People can now enjoy its taste in Lanka itself as the new location of the shop is directly opposite to its old spot. Shopkeeper Kailash said that his mother started Chachi Ki Kachori shop, where she would offer ‘gaaliyan’ (scoldings) for free along with the kachoris, and people regarded these as her blessings.

Kachori (ETV Bharat)

Kailash said that many prominent figures, including Rajesh Khanna and Union Minister Smriti Irani, have visited their shop to taste the kachoris. “Customers would tell Chachi they wouldn't leave until she gave them some gaaliyan,” he added.