Varanasi Gang Rape: Case Filed Against 23 Accused, Six Arrested So Far

Varanasi: At least 23 persons from Lalpur area here have been booked for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl continuously for a period of seven days. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor's mother, police have registered an FIR against 23 persons, of which 12 have been named, while 11 other accused are yet to be identified.

The incident, which took place over the last week, came to the fore after a complaint was lodged with the police. The survivor, a college student and a part-time worker in a spa, went missing on March 29 and returned home on April 4, when she narrated the ordeal before her mother, who then approached the police.

As per the complaint, the girl was returning home along with one of her friends Raj Vishwakarma in the evening of March 29 when the miscreants told her that they would take her somewhere for a walk. Her friend then took her to a hotel, where she was allegedly raped and the entire incident was filmed. On March 30, when the girl gathered courage to get back home, a few acquaintances of her friend, Jimin Sameer, Ayush Singh and some other boys again allegedly gang raped her again by threatening to make her video viral.

As per the complaint, even her mobile phone was confiscated, because of which she could not contact anyone. The next day, the accused called some of their friends including Sohail, Anmol, Danish, Sajid and Zaheer. The accused alleged mixed intoxicants in the food and raped the girl again. Taking turns, as many as 22 persons allegedly raped the girl by threatening her with dire consequences.

The survivor somehow managed to escape from their clutches and reached home in a sub-conscious state when she revealed everything to her mother.

DCP Varuna Zone Chandrakant Meena informed, "A case has been registered on the basis of complaint filed by the mother. Six accused including Sajid, Ayush Singh, Danish Khan, Anmol, Imran have been arrested. A manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused in the case. An investigation is underway to find out the locations where the girl was kept for seven days. CCTV footage of those hotels is being retrieved."