Varanasi Gang Rape: Nine Of 23 Accused Arrested, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Officials said the arrested accused, including businessmen and students, were among 23 people allegedly involved in the heinous crime.

Varanasi Gang Rape: Nine Of 23 Accused Arrested, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Police taking accused to a hospital for medical test (ETV Bharat)
Published : April 9, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST

Varanasi: The Uttar Pradesh Police claimed to have arrested nine persons accused of gang-raping an 18-year-old girl here and sent them to 14-day judicial custody. The arrested accused, including businessmen and students, were among 23 people allegedly involved in the heinous crime, officials said.

The victim, a college student, was allegedly lured by her friend Raj Vishwakarma on March 29 and later raped by him and his friends.

“She was taken to various hotels and hookah bars, where she was allegedly raped and videographed by multiple individuals. The accused also threatened to make the video viral if she reported the incident. They also held her hostage for six days until she managed to escape and return home on April 4,” police said, citing the complaint by the victim’s mother.

Arrests and Next Steps

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vidush Saxena said that nine suspects, including Sajid, Ayush Singh, Danish Khan, Anmol, and Imran, were arrested based on the complaint. “During their medical examination at Deendayal Hospital, Bhim Army workers attacked the accused, pulling their hair and beating them. Police intervened, arresting two attackers and later releasing them after interrogation,” he said.

Saxena said that the arrested individuals had been remanded, while the remaining accused would be apprehended soon. “We are working to gather evidence and build a strong case against the suspects,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered outrage in the city, with many demanding justice for the victim as it raised concerns about women's safety in Varanasi. This comes after another college student was allegedly gang-raped by seven men, including her boyfriend, in a moving car and held hostage for nearly a week in the Lalpur Pandeypur area here, police officials said on Sunday.

