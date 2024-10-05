ETV Bharat / state

Varanasi Family's Double Worry: Son Stuck in Israel, Father Missing

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A family in Kohasi village of Varanasi is faced with a sense of unease as their son, Brijesh Kumar Gaurav, is trapped in Israel amid the country’s conflict with Iran.

Brijesh had gone to Israel for better prospects to support his family in the absence of his father, Sunil Kumar Verma, who has been missing since 2014, and all efforts to locate him yielded no results.

Employed at a hotel, Brijesh would manage all responsibilities of the family, including repaying debts, until the hostilities broke out in Israel.

Mother Narrates Ordeal

Asha Devi, Brijesh's mother, says she witnessed chaos unfolding around her son when he spoke to the family via video call from Israel.

“On Wednesday, when Iran fired missiles at Israel, Brijesh was speaking to us. He showed us the missiles falling nearby, and the sky was filled with fire," she says, adding that the conversation has left the family in distress.

"No parent sends their child abroad without compulsion. We had no idea war would break out," she says, as her voice shakes, probably demonstrating helplessness.