Varanasi Couple Invites PM To Son's Wedding, Modi Sends Congratulatory Message

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent good wishes to a couple from his constituency Varanasi, who had earlier invited him at their son's wedding.

Jyotishacharya Pandit Harendra Upadhyay and his wife, Manju Upadhyay, had sent an invitation to the Prime Minister for his son's wedding on April 29. After this, PM Modi sent a congratulatory message to the couple. The Upadhyay couple said PM Modi's message has come as his blessings for them.

The couple's son, Ashutosh Upadhyay, who lives in Sudamapuri area of ​​​​Varanasi, is getting married to Shweta Tripathi of Ramgarh in Bihar. The Prime Minister's message has left both the families overjoyed.

In his message, PM Modi has congratulated Ashutosh and Shweta on their upcoming wedding. "Thank you very much for including me in the wedding celebrations and the happiness of the family on April 29, 2025. May this auspicious occasion bring a lot of happiness in the life of the newlyweds and the two families," the message read.

The PM has wished the would-be bride and groom a happily married life. "They should be happy and move ahead in life by supporting each other, fulfilling their responsibilities with love and be a partner in happiness and sorrow as well as in success. Live a happy married life with joy. With this wish, many congratulations and good wishes to both," the message further stated.

Harendra Upadhyay said, "PM Modi, who is Varanasi MP, is a member of our family and we have received his good wishes. Our happiness has increased due to this congratulatory message. We are preparing for the wedding, and PM's message is his blessing for our family."

Manju Upadhyay said, "Despite being so busy, the Prime Minister always takes out time for the people of Varanasi. Many thanks to the Prime Minister for joining in our auspicious occasion through his letter."