Varanasi College-Mosque Row: 5 Held For 'Spreading Rumours'

Varanasi: Amid tension at the Uday Pratap College here over a mosque located on its premises, police on Saturday arrested five people for allegedly spreading rumours, officials said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Cantonment, Vidush Saxena said, "We have arrested one Mukhtar Ahmed and four others for spreading rumours that could lead to disharmony among communities."

A case in this regard was lodged a few days ago, the officer said.

The move followed Tuesday's unrest after students recited the Hanuman Chalisa when namaz was being offered near the mosque. Seven men were briefly detained after the row on Tuesday, according to the local police.

In a related development, students of the college have formed a "student court" and sent an 11-point letter to the Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board, demanding a response within 15 days regarding the status of the mosque and its ownership.