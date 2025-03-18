Varanasi Among Top 3 World Cities Chosen For Crowd Management Drill

Varanasi: The Municipal Corporation of Varanasi has successfully taken a step towards effective crowd management to tackle the holy city's mammoth population congestion and traffic system. The implementing agency Toyota Mobility Foundation has selected 10 high-level international companies in the first phase for crowd management in Varanasi. The organisation will spend three million dollars (about 26 crores rupees) for the purpose.



3 cities selected across the world

Municipal commissioner Akshat Verma said that three cities have been selected globally for crowd management. These cities are Varanasi Venice and Detroit. For Varanasi, the oldest city in India, where a large number of devotees and tourists crowd every day, the crowd management technology will prove to be very useful for the convenience of the visiting devotees and tourists as well as local residents, especially for the elderly, women and differently-abled persons, he said.

The 10 companies that have been selected are Citydata Inc, Factal Analytics Ltd, Grammatics, Arcadish, Intpixel Labs Pvt Ltd, Prameya Consulting Pvt Ltd, Smartwiz Ltd, Steer Davis & Gleave Ltd, The Urbanizer Tiami Networks.

The firms will work on data platforms, human-centric design, public infrastructure, real-time connectivity, security, real-time monitoring, spatial analysis, security of sites, and exchange of information with citizens.

Verma said Toyota Mobility Foundation will spend 3 million dollars (about 26 crore rupees) for this work. Based on the survey done at the international level and as per the requirement, Varanasi, the only city in Asia, has been selected.

"It's a historic step towards the work of crowd management in Varanasi. The concept of crowd management in a densely populated city like Varanasi will prove to be very effctive for the visiting devotees, tourists and local citizens," mayor Ashok Tiwari said. According to him, it is a matter of great pride for Varanasi.