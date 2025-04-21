Varanasi: Abandoned By Son, Elderly Woman From Hyderabad Drowns In Ganga

Varanasi: An elderly woman, who was allegedly abandoned by her Hyderabad-based family members in Varanasi, died on the bank of Ganga in the holy city.

Satya Vijay Singh, an art teacher, who came to Varanasi from Delhi along with his students on an academic tour, said 'We met her at the ghat at around 10:30 last night. She was very anxious. We dressed her, fed her, and put her to sleep. We also tried to send her to an old age home. We sat with her at the ghat for about an hour. When we could not make any arrangements to send her to an old age home at night, we returned from there. We planned to take her to an old age home in the morning, but came to know that she is no longer in this world," Singh said.

The teacher also said as soon as he reached the Mahanirvani Ghat along with his students at around 10:30 pm, some local people requested them to help the elderly woman drape herself with a sari. Touched by the students' gesture, the woman could not hold her tears as her eyes welled up. Singh also came to know that she was a resident of Hyderabad and had been wandering on this ghat of Banaras for the last 15 days. The local people told him that she came from a rich family worth property of crores. She was abandoned by her son at the Varanasi ghat.

During a conversation with ETV Bharat, Satya Vijay said when he ordered food for her, she voraciously ate everything hurriedly as if she had been hungry for a long time.

Satya Vijay Singh with his students. (ETV Bharat)

"Seeing her condition, we planned to send her to an old-age home. First of all, we asked the elderly woman if she would stay in the old age home. I promised to take full responsibility for her stay at the old age home. She readily agreed to go to the old age home. We searched for a suitable home for her stay but it did not happen then" Singh said.

The art teacher also said he talked to social worker Aman Kabir late at night to fix her stay at a safe and secured old-age home in the morning. "When we were about to shift her to an old-age home, we heard that she had drowned in Ganga. It was hard to believe," he said.

"We thought that she was living on the ghat for the last 15 days, it is a matter of one day and we would shift her to an old-age home. She was feeling cold and had a high fever. When we came to know about this, we tried to bring medicine, but it was night so the medicine shop was closed. We ordered a thick blanket for her. Unfortunately, we did not find a blanket, we ordered a thick saree to make her sleep," Singh added.

Regarding the death, social worker Aman Kabir said, "We got a call in the evening that an elderly woman is lying abandoned on the ghat of Varanasi. We had talked about shifting her to an old-age home, but in the morning it was found out that the elderly woman drowned in the Ganga."