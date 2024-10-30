ETV Bharat / state

20,000 Saints, Scholars To Attend Three-Day Spiritual Gathering In Kashi

Varanasi: A three-day spiritual gathering organised by Shri Visakha Sharada Peetham in Kashi under Tamil Sangam. The congregation, which aims to unite saints and scholars from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and many other parts, will see the participation of over 20,000 scholastic minds.

The Peetham successor Swami Swatmanendra Saraswati said the Peetha was established to spread the teachings of Adi Shankaracharya. The current head of the place is Swaroopanandendra Saraswati. Maharudra and Shatchandi Yagya will be organised in Varanasi from November 3-5 in the Chet Singh Fort complex at Shivala. The event is expected to see participation by 5,000 people on the inaugural day itself.

BV Sundar Shastri, manager of Andhra Ashram in Varanasi, said the three-day ritual would begin Sunday and would proceed in different formats. Several rituals like bathing Vishwanath, Manas Diksha Dharan, resolution of Yagya, Navgrah Homa, Maharudra, Shatchandi Yagya Nakshatra, chanting of all four Vedas, complete Krishna Yajurveda Havan and reading of Shrimad Sunderkand will be performed in the event.