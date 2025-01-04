ETV Bharat / state

‘Vanity Van’ Near Prashant Kishor’s Protest Site In Patna Sparks Controversy

Patna: Controversy erupted on Saturday over a ‘vanity van’ parked close to Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, where Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is on a fast-unto-death over BPSC question paper leak allegations.

The vehicle, reportedly with many luxury facilities, is parked a few hundred metres from the site at the historic Gandhi Maidan, where Kishor launched his ‘aamaran anshan’ on Thursday evening.

Quizzed by reporters about the presence of the van, he said: “I am on a fast here. If I go home to relieve myself, then journalists will ask questions whether I went to have food or take a nap... Some people said the vanity van is worth Rs 2 crore and the rent for the same is Rs 25 lakh per day.

“I want to convey this through mediapersons... let this van be taken away and in return, give me Rs 25 lakh per day and provide an alternate space that can be used as washroom.”

Asked further about the purpose of the vehicle, the 47-year-old former political strategist wondered if the question of “where we relieve ourselves is more important than the future of BPSC aspirants”.