'Vande Mataram' Should Be Our National Anthem: Ramgiri Maharaj

Ramgiri Maharaj claimed that Vande Mataram' should be India's national anthem and not 'Jana Gana Mana' as it was sung for British king, committing injustice.

Religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj
Religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj (ANI)
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj has said that 'Vande Mataram' should be India's national anthem. 'Jana Gana Mana', composed originally in Bengali by Rabindranath Tagore, was adopted as the national anthem in its Hindi version by the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950.

"This song was sung by Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata in 1911. The nation was not independent at that time. He sang it in front of George V, who was a British king, committing injustice in India. This song was not sung to address the country," Ramgiri Maharaj claimed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

"We will have to launch a struggle for this (making Vande Mataram national anthem). Vande Mataram should be our national anthem," he added. Later, when reporters asked him about the controversial comment, Ramgiri Maharaj said this was not about respect or disrespect, but stating the truth.

"If speaking the truth is being termed as disrespect, it is unfortunate," he added. Ramgiri Maharaj was here for the release of the trailer of the upcoming film 'Mission Ayodhya'. The Hindu religious leader had stirred up a controversy last year with alleged objectionable remarks about Prophet Mohammad and Islam, leading to the registration of several cases against him in Maharashtra.

