Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express In Kanpur; FIR Registered

Kanpur: An FIR was registered against unknown attackers by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Panki after stones were pelted on the Vande Bharat train on Thursday evening. The incident took place on Wednesday night when Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express reached Kanpur station.

Fear spread among the passengers after a window in the AC Chair Car (C-7) coach shattered. The train's driver immediately informed the control room, following which an FIR was filed against unknown attackers by the RPF at Panki.

On receiving the information, RPF rushed to the spot and started an investigation. However, by then the stone pelters had fled from there. After the event, patrols by combined Government Railway Police (GRP) and RPF troops were carried out from Panki to Bhaupur.

The train left Kanpur Central a little later than expected, and the stone-pelting started at around 7.05 PM as it entered Panki station’s outer signal, said railway officials.

This is not the first incident of stone pelting that has been reported. Last month, the Varanasi-Lucknow Vande Bharat train was pelted with stones near Chauka Ghhat Dhelwariya. The window of the C-5 coach of the train was damaged in the incident.

The Vande Bharat train going from Ranchi to Patna was also pelted with stones in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. The window near seat numbers 5 and 6 of coach number E-1 of the train was shattered in the incident.

The Vande Bharat Express is a superfast train operated by Indian Railways that offers a combination of speed, comfort, and safety. What makes it unique is its ability for high-speed travel. With a maximum operational speed of 180 km/hr, the train significantly reduces travel time between major cities in the country.