Prayagraj-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Halts At Raebareli Railway Station As Passenger Falls Ill

Raebareli: The Gorakhpur-bound Vande Bharat Express from Prayagraj had to halt at Raebareli railway station after an elderly passenger fell ill, railway officials said on Thursday. With the woman's condition deteriorating, the railway medical team reached out to her for treatment.

According to fellow passengers, Sujata (65), who was travelling on seat number 23 of coach number-4, suddenly complained of uneasiness and fainted. On information, the medical team immediately reached the spot and gave her medicines after examination.

During this, the train stopped at the station for around eight minutes. As soon as the woman's condition improved, the train resumed its journey.

Station superintendent Ravi Ranjan said the train departed for Gorakhpur after an eight-minute halt. He said that the train had stopped at 4:56 pm on Wednesday after it was reported that a passenger had fallen ill and needed urgent medical attention.

In a separate incident, another train had to halt for two hours in Bachhrawan railway station in the Lucknow-Raebareli section on Wednesday morning following a technical snag.

At 5:54 am, smoke and sparks of fire were detected from the wheels of Sangam Special train from Lucknow to Prayagraj, carrying devotees to the Maha Kumbh. On investigation, it was found that the brakes of the train's wheel had got jammed. An urgent repair was undertaken after which, the train departed at 8:10 am.

Bachhrawan station superintendent Vinod Kumar said Siraj Nagar station had informed that as soon as the Sangam Special reached near the station, sparks were seen at the wheel and smoke emitting from the engine. When the train reached Bachhrawan, it was halted, he said.

"Information about the incident was given to Raebareli station, on which a team arrived here for testing. After two hours of effort, the problem was fixed and the train left for its destination," Kumar added.