Special Vande Bharat Express Train to Run from UP's Gomtinagar to Patna from March 18

Lucknow: In a pleasing development for commuters, authorities will run a special Vande Bharat Express train from Gomtinagar in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow to Bihar's capital Patna from March 18, sources said.

It is learnt that the Vande Bharat Express will operate for six days a week except Friday. Railways has fixed the fare of this train on Thursday with the advance booking also started by the Railways.

An official said that the AC chair car fare of train number 22346 Vande Bharat Express from Lucknow to Patna will be Rs 1465 including the catering charge of Rs 308. Likewise, the Railway officials said that the fare for the executive class of this train will be Rs 2700 which also includes catering charge of Rs 369.

The chair car fare from Lucknow to Varanasi has been fixed at Rs 865 and the executive class fare has been fixed at Rs 1680, the officials said. The fare of Gomtinagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express to Ayodhya Dham will be less than that of Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express. AC chair car fare of Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat to Ayodhya Dham is Rs 725 and executive fare is Rs 1210 as per the officials.

The fare for AC chair car from Gomtinagar-Patna Vande Bharat to Ayodhya Dham has been fixed at Rs 545 and for executive at Rs 1040. AC chair car fare from Lucknow to Arrah has been fixed at Rs 1365 and executive fare has been fixed at Rs 2485.

Ahead of the special Vande Bharat Train operations, Divisional Railway Manager of Northern Railway Lucknow Division Sachindra Mohan Sharma along with other officials of the division reviewed the preparations and security arrangements in this regard.

The DRM reviewed the security arrangements of Lucknow-Utrethia-Transport Nagar-Alamnagar-Lucknow railway section. After reaching Transport Nagar station, the Divisional Railway Manager obtained information about the security arrangements available at the station.

He also took stock of the progress of the works under construction of Goods Cargo Terminal. Before inspecting Transport Nagar, he also closely examined the track at Charbagh railway station and the track related works at Uttarethiya station. The DRM passed necessary instructions to the concerned regarding proper maintenance and safety of the tracks.

He also visited the panel room and security related offices where he checked the records and observed the construction works in depth. The Divisional Railway Manager, while interacting with the employees in the VIP lounge of Charbagh Railway Station, discussed ATVM, UTS on Mobile App and passenger facilities.