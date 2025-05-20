ETV Bharat / state

Vande Bharat Express To Connect Vijayawada And Bengaluru, Cutting Travel Time By Three Hours

New Vande Bharat train between Vijayawada and Bengaluru promises quicker and a comfortable travel with halts at major stations.

New Vande Bharat train between Vijayawada and Bengaluru promises quicker and comfortable travel with halts at major stations.
Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2025 at 2:10 PM IST

Guntur: In a step to enhance the rail connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Indian Railways is set to launch a new Vande Bharat Express service between Vijayawada and Bengaluru. The semi-high-speed train is expected to cut the current travel time by nearly three hours, offering a more convenient and faster travel option for the passengers. The journey is estimated to take just nine hours, compared to the current average of 12 hours.

The upcoming service will operate six days a week, with Tuesday as the weekly maintenance day. The train, numbered 20711 on its forward journey, will depart from Vijayawada at 5.15 am and make stops at Tenali at 5.39 am, Ongole at 6.28 am, Nellore at 7.43 am, Tirupati at 9.45 am, Chittoor 10.27 am, Katpadi at 11.13 am, Krishnarajapuram at 1.38 pm, and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 2.15 pm.

The return journey, numbered 20712, will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 2.45 pm and reach Vijayawada by 11.45 pm. It will stop at Krishnarajapuram at 2.58 pm, Katpadi at 5.23 pm, Chittoor at 5.49 pm, Tirupati at 6.55 pm, Nellore at 8.18 pm, Ongole at 9.29 pm and Tenali at 10.42 pm.

The train will feature eight modern coaches, including seven Air-Conditioned Chair Cars and one Executive Chair Car, providing a comfortable and modern travel experience to the passengers. Currently, travelers between Vijayawada and Bengaluru have only one direct train option, the Machlipatnam-Yeswanthpur Kondaveedu Express (17211), which runs three times a week. The new Vande Bharat service will offer more frequency and significantly faster service, benefiting both daily commuters and devotees traveling to key pilgrimage sites like Tirupati.

