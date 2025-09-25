ETV Bharat / state

Vande Bharat Express Among Three Trains Flagged Off By PM Modi From Rajasthan; Check Schedule, Routes And Time-table

These trains will significantly improve connectivity between Rajasthan and other northern states.

Jodhpur: In a major boost to rail connectivity in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off three trains including two semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains between Rajasthan and other states.

The three trains—Vande Bharat Express Train between Bikaner and Delhi Cantt, Vande Bharat Express Train between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt and Udaipur City–Chandigarh Express are expected to significantly improve connectivity between Rajasthan and other northern states.

The trains were part of the Rs 1.22 lakh crore projects unveiled by the PM during his visit to Bikaner.

Schedule and Time-table of the newly launched Rajasthan trains

Bikaner Junction-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Train
According to the Northern Railways, the Train No. 26471/26472 Bikaner Jn- Delhi Cantt.-Bikaner Jn.Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week except Wednesday.

Stoppage and timing:

Train no. 26471

Bikaner Jn. – Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express

From 28.09.2025

(Except Wednesday)

Station

Train no. 26472

Delhi Cantt. – Bikaner Jn. Vande Bharat Express

From 28.09.2025

(Except Wednesday)

Arrival

Departure

Name

Arrival

Departure

-----

05.40

Bikaner Jn.

23.05

-----

06.29

06.31

Sri Dungargarah

21.41

21.43

07.10

07.12

Ratanagarh Jn.

20.58

21.00

07.45

07.50

Churu

20.20

20.25

08.35

08.37

Sadulpur Jn.

19.35

19.37

09.15

09.17

Loharu Jn.

18.59

19.01

09.47

09.49

Mahendragarh

18.29

18.31

11.20

11.22

Gurgaon

17.02

17.04

11.55

-----

Delhi Cantt.

-----

16.45

Jodhpur – Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Train
Likewise, the new Vande Bharat Express train No 26481/26482 to run between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt. Its service will commence from 27.09.2025 in both directions. It will run six days in a week except Tuesday as under:

26481 Jodhpur - Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express with effect from 27.09.2025 except Tuesday

Station

26482 Delhi Cantt-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express with effect from 27.09.2025 except Tuesday

Arrival

Departure

Name

Code

Arrival

Departure

----

05.25

Jodhpur Jn.

JU

23.20

----

06.28

06.30

Merta Road Jn.

MTD

21.39

21.41

06.58

07.00

Degana Jn.

DNA

21.09

21.11

07.28

07.30

Makrana Jn.

MKN

20.39

20.41

08.35

08.37

Phulera Jn.

FL

19.53

19.55

09.25

09.30

Jaipur Jn.

JP

19.00

19.05

11.18

11.20

Alwar Jn.

AWR

17.08

17.10

12.13

12.15

Rewari Jn.

RE

16.20

16.22

13.00

13.01

Gurgaon

GGN

15.22

15.24

13.30

----

Delhi Cantt.

DEC

----

15.10

Udaipur City–Chandigarh Express Train
Apart from the two Vande Bharat trains, the Udaipur City–Chandigarh Express inaugurated by PM Modi from Bikaner will start regular operations from September 28, 2025. According to the Railways schedule, the train will have halts at Ranapratapnagar, Mavli, Kapasan, Chandariya, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Ajmer, Kishanganj, Phulera, Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Dausa, Bandikui, Rajgarh, Alwar, Rewari, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Narwana, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, and Ambala Cantt stations.

