Vande Bharat Express Among Three Trains Flagged Off By PM Modi From Rajasthan; Check Schedule, Routes And Time-table
These trains will significantly improve connectivity between Rajasthan and other northern states.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST
Jodhpur: In a major boost to rail connectivity in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off three trains including two semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains between Rajasthan and other states.
The three trains—Vande Bharat Express Train between Bikaner and Delhi Cantt, Vande Bharat Express Train between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt and Udaipur City–Chandigarh Express are expected to significantly improve connectivity between Rajasthan and other northern states.
The trains were part of the Rs 1.22 lakh crore projects unveiled by the PM during his visit to Bikaner.
Schedule and Time-table of the newly launched Rajasthan trains
Bikaner Junction-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Train
According to the Northern Railways, the Train No. 26471/26472 Bikaner Jn- Delhi Cantt.-Bikaner Jn.Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week except Wednesday.
डबल इंजन सरकार के नेतृत्व में राजस्थान लगातार नई ऊंचाइयों को छू रहा है। आज बांसवाड़ा से हजारों करोड़ रुपये के विकास कार्यों का उद्घाटन और शिलान्यास प्रदेश की प्रगति की दिशा में एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2025
https://t.co/ZpKglgGMdl
Stoppage and timing:
Train no. 26471
Bikaner Jn. – Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express
From 28.09.2025
(Except Wednesday)
Station
Train no. 26472
Delhi Cantt. – Bikaner Jn. Vande Bharat Express
From 28.09.2025
(Except Wednesday)
Arrival
Departure
Name
Arrival
Departure
-----
05.40
Bikaner Jn.
23.05
-----
06.29
06.31
Sri Dungargarah
21.41
21.43
07.10
07.12
Ratanagarh Jn.
20.58
21.00
07.45
07.50
Churu
20.20
20.25
08.35
08.37
Sadulpur Jn.
19.35
19.37
09.15
09.17
Loharu Jn.
18.59
19.01
09.47
09.49
Mahendragarh
18.29
18.31
11.20
11.22
Gurgaon
17.02
17.04
11.55
-----
Delhi Cantt.
-----
16.45
Jodhpur – Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Train
Likewise, the new Vande Bharat Express train No 26481/26482 to run between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt. Its service will commence from 27.09.2025 in both directions. It will run six days in a week except Tuesday as under:
मैंने अभी वंदे भारत समेत तीन नई ट्रेनों को हरी झंडी भी दिखाई है: माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी#VandeBharatExpress #RailInfra4Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/sxP3UutzNn— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 25, 2025
26481 Jodhpur - Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express with effect from 27.09.2025 except Tuesday
Station
26482 Delhi Cantt-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express with effect from 27.09.2025 except Tuesday
Arrival
Departure
Name
Code
Arrival
Departure
----
05.25
Jodhpur Jn.
JU
23.20
----
06.28
06.30
Merta Road Jn.
MTD
21.39
21.41
06.58
07.00
Degana Jn.
DNA
21.09
21.11
07.28
07.30
Makrana Jn.
MKN
20.39
20.41
08.35
08.37
Phulera Jn.
FL
19.53
19.55
09.25
09.30
Jaipur Jn.
JP
19.00
19.05
11.18
11.20
Alwar Jn.
AWR
17.08
17.10
12.13
12.15
Rewari Jn.
RE
16.20
16.22
13.00
13.01
Gurgaon
GGN
15.22
15.24
13.30
----
Delhi Cantt.
DEC
----
15.10
Udaipur City–Chandigarh Express Train
Apart from the two Vande Bharat trains, the Udaipur City–Chandigarh Express inaugurated by PM Modi from Bikaner will start regular operations from September 28, 2025. According to the Railways schedule, the train will have halts at Ranapratapnagar, Mavli, Kapasan, Chandariya, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Ajmer, Kishanganj, Phulera, Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Dausa, Bandikui, Rajgarh, Alwar, Rewari, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Narwana, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, and Ambala Cantt stations.
Read More: