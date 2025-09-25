ETV Bharat / state

Vande Bharat Express Among Three Trains Flagged Off By PM Modi From Rajasthan; Check Schedule, Routes And Time-table

Jodhpur: In a major boost to rail connectivity in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off three trains including two semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains between Rajasthan and other states.

The three trains—Vande Bharat Express Train between Bikaner and Delhi Cantt, Vande Bharat Express Train between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt and Udaipur City–Chandigarh Express are expected to significantly improve connectivity between Rajasthan and other northern states.

PM Modi flags off three trains from Rajasthan (IANS)

The trains were part of the Rs 1.22 lakh crore projects unveiled by the PM during his visit to Bikaner.