Vandana Dadel appointed as Jharkhand home secretary

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday appointed Vandana Dadel as home secretary following a directive of the Election Commission, an official said. The poll panel had on Monday ordered the removal of Jharkhand Home Secretary Arava Rajkamal with immediate effect till the Lok Sabha elections were over.

Vandana Dadel, posted as Principal Secretary, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Jharkhand, transferred and posted to the post of Principal Secretary, Home and Jail till further orders, an official notification said.

Seeking to ensure a level-playing field in the Lok Sabha elections, the EC had ordered the removal of the home secretaries of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and it also directed the shunting out of the West Bengal DGP. Polls will be held in four phases for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, between May 13 and June 1.