Valmiki Corporation Scam: BJP March Towards Vidhana Soudha In Bengaluru Against Karnataka Govt

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP leaders marched towards Vidhana Soudha as they held a protest against the state government in Bengaluru on July 15 alleging corruption in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Karnataka Assembly LoP R Ashok said, “It is a big scam of 180 crores in the state... This government will hike the price of everything as they don't have money. Already we are witnessing a hike in milk and fuel prices. They don't care about the common people. Karnataka Congress is the ATM for the Delhi Congress.”

BJP leader CT Ravi said, "They (Congress) have looted Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. Congress has used this money for election purposes. It is our duty to serve justice to the Dalits. They have looted the money of Dalits. We cannot stay silent anymore. The prices of milk, petrol and every other thing have increased...."

On BJP's protest over the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam, Karnataka minister HK Patil said, " We have called (Assembly) session. They have every opportunity to discuss on the floor of the House, instead of that, if they are protesting, that won't honour the forums that are created..."

On BJP's protest over the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said, "SIT has been formed, let them come up with the report, what are they (BJP) so concerned about? Recently it has also come to light that the previous BJP minister is the one who instigated all this. The CM and the minister have clearly said that the officials have mishandled these accounts... What is BJP's problem, I don't know. We have also formed a single judge bench for the MUDA issue, so whatever concern BJP has, it should raise it in the assembly with documents..."