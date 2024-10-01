Valmiki Samaj Families Vote First Time In J&K Assembly Elections

Gandhi Nagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a historic development, members from Valmiki Samaj exercised their franchise in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. This is for the first time and comes after the abrogation of Article 370, granting the community members domicile rights in the region.
Valmikis have been living in Jammu since 1957 when they shifted from Punjab and started working as sanitation workers during a pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir.
Long-Awaited Recognition
ETV Bharat spoke to many voters from the Valmiki community at a polling station in Jammu's Gandhi Nagar, where they expressed joy and appreciated the current central government for bringing them into the mainstream.
Gharu Bhatti, President of the community in Jammu, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic development after seven decades of wait.
"Our ancestors died cleaning streets, but now our children will have government jobs and better education," he said.
Empowerment Through Voting
Many young voters from the community claimed that voter rights would empower them in every field.
A female Valmiki voter told ETV Bharat that she would be able to take leadership roles, in government and private sector, which was not possible earlier.
“With the abrogation of Article 370, job opportunities have opened up for the first time. This election marks a significant step towards inclusivity and equality for the Valmiki Samaj families,” she said.
The third round of the three-phase Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, which are taking place in 40 assembly segments spread over four districts, is presently in progress.