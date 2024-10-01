ETV Bharat / state

Valmiki Samaj Families Vote First Time In J&K Assembly Elections

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are going on and under third phase of voting is under process in 40 assembly segments including four districts of Jammu. First time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir Valmiki Samaj Families got the right to vote in Jammu Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 they got the right to vote. ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie reports

Woman voters of Valmiki Samaj queue up for voting in Jammu
Woman voters of Valmiki Samaj queue up for voting in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Gandhi Nagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a historic development, members from Valmiki Samaj exercised their franchise in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. This is for the first time and comes after the abrogation of Article 370, granting the community members domicile rights in the region.

Valmikis have been living in Jammu since 1957 when they shifted from Punjab and started working as sanitation workers during a pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir.

Long-Awaited Recognition

ETV Bharat spoke to many voters from the Valmiki community at a polling station in Jammu's Gandhi Nagar, where they expressed joy and appreciated the current central government for bringing them into the mainstream.

Gharu Bhatti, President of the community in Jammu, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic development after seven decades of wait.

"Our ancestors died cleaning streets, but now our children will have government jobs and better education," he said.

Empowerment Through Voting

Many young voters from the community claimed that voter rights would empower them in every field.

A female Valmiki voter told ETV Bharat that she would be able to take leadership roles, in government and private sector, which was not possible earlier.

“With the abrogation of Article 370, job opportunities have opened up for the first time. This election marks a significant step towards inclusivity and equality for the Valmiki Samaj families,” she said.

The third round of the three-phase Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, which are taking place in 40 assembly segments spread over four districts, is presently in progress.

