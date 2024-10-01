ETV Bharat / state

Valmiki Samaj Families Vote First Time In J&K Assembly Elections

Woman voters of Valmiki Samaj queue up for voting in Jammu ( ETV Bharat )

Gandhi Nagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a historic development, members from Valmiki Samaj exercised their franchise in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. This is for the first time and comes after the abrogation of Article 370, granting the community members domicile rights in the region.

Valmikis have been living in Jammu since 1957 when they shifted from Punjab and started working as sanitation workers during a pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir.

Long-Awaited Recognition

ETV Bharat spoke to many voters from the Valmiki community at a polling station in Jammu's Gandhi Nagar, where they expressed joy and appreciated the current central government for bringing them into the mainstream.

Gharu Bhatti, President of the community in Jammu, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic development after seven decades of wait.

"Our ancestors died cleaning streets, but now our children will have government jobs and better education," he said.