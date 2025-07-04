Valli Bollavaram: The Tech Leader From Hyderabad Who Hopped Continents To Make A Mark In India

Hyderabad: Breaking glass ceiling is probably passé in the current times, when work spaces are being led by women, who are not only entering arenas which were once a male-bastion but creating their own mark exceeding the benchmark set by others. Who better than Valli Bollavaram as a case in point. She has reached a position where not many women, more so Telugus, had reached earlier.

Valli is leading the global team of Swiss Solutions at Hyderabad as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) delivering high stakes IT products in the reinsurance sector with precision, safety, and innovation.

Sounds unconventional, true, but she has reached there with sheer grit and determination.

“I didn’t go to the US to chase a dream, I went there to build mine," says Valli reminiscing about her journey way back in August 1993. She had joined the University of Alabama for a Master’s in Computer Science. But within 15 days, she fell ill to an extent that her father had to travel to the US to be with her. "I do not know what happened but I wanted him to be by my side. I told him to come and as expected, I got well as soon as he reached," she says smiling.

That proved to be a turning point of my life and career. "My mother wanted me to return home. I returned but in a few days went back to the US. It taught me to rise again after the initial fall," she remembers.

Valli's from early years was made to understand that academics were sacrosanct. Both her parents being teachers at the Atomic Energy Central School, discipline was the buzzword. “It was non-negotiable,” she says. She was good not only in studies but also learnt Carnatic music, did household chores and went to attend tuition classes. "I was made a multi-tasker from the beginning," she quickly adds.

A B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, in the US she balanced work, study, and part-time jobs of research assistantships. Rajasekhar who Valli had met during GRE exam, stood by her in the ups and downs of life. “He was there to take care of me when I was hospitalised there. That friendship turned into marriage. He had assured me that he will always be behind me and that has kept me motivated till now," says Valli, who began her career in telecom sector as a tech consultant and later forayed into IT and risk management. Over the next two decades, she rose the ranks in the US., but in a while, she wanted to come back to India.

In 2012, when she returned to Hyderabad to live on her own terms in her own country, she kept working at places which saw her climbing the career ladder. She served as a Principal Group Manager at Microsoft and at Gap Inc., she led the India division.

In between she also took a career break when she wanted to be with her twin daughters Anagha and Ananya who went to the US for higher studies. While one of her daughters is specialising in anesthesia, the other is pursuing a PhD in biotech. And Valli? She is back in the game heading a global tech division.

“I am working with AI for the past 10 years. In tech, one needs to stay fluid. Combine marketing with coding. Learn analysis and customer journey. That is how you can lead and keep your job secured," explains the 50-year-old, who keeps her sanity learning the Harikatha, the ancient art of storytelling, to keep her mind sharp.

Speaking on the structural challenges, she says, “Girls are entering STEM, but not rising up the pyramid. Companies keep worrying about the women leaders who might leave for marriage or maternity. But all must understand, a woman has to go through the temporary phases. These are not roadblocks.” Her advice to the present day women - build networks, boost confidence, and stop waiting for permission. “Say, ‘I can do it.’ And mean it,” adds Valli.

She believes, a lot of things will change in the next 10 years. "I want to see more women leading. And more companies believing in them too,” Valli says while signing off.