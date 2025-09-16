ETV Bharat / state

Vaishno Devi Yatra To Resume On Wednesday After Being Closed Due To Landslide

The pilgrimage was suspended on August 26 after a massive landslide near Indraprastha Bhojanyala near Adkuwari in which 34 pilgrims died and several others were injured. Reasi district was one of the worst-hit areas in the Union Territory due to the heavy rains. A landslide triggered by a cloudburst struck the route to the shrine at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills of the Katra belt, killing 34 pilgrims and injuring 20 others.

In recent years, this suspension of pilgrimage was the longest as the board had decided to protect the lives of pilgrims, as the weather was not suitable for the pilgrimage. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board had earlier said it cancelled all bookings, including helicopters and accommodations, with a 100 per cent refund until the yatra is resumed.

During the suspension period, SMVDSB performed restoration work on the track and damaged structures and tried to make the route risk-free for the pilgrims.

Also Read

Congress Demands High-Level Probe Into Vaishno Devi, Chishoti Pilgrim Deaths