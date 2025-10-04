ETV Bharat / state

Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended From Oct 5 to 7 Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

The pilgrimage resumed on September 17 after remaining suspended for 22 days due to a devastating landslide that killed 34 people.

File photo of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine
File photo of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, Jammu. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 4, 2025 at 10:59 AM IST

Jammu: Amid forecast of heavy rain starting Sunday (October 5), the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Friday night announced the suspension of pilgrimage to the cave shrine from October 5 to 7 atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

In a post on X, SMVDSB wrote, "In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, Vaishno Devi Yatra shall remain suspended from 5th to 7th October 2025 & will resume on 08/10/2025. Devotees may stay updated through official channels."

The Shrine Board has taken the step as a precautionary measure in view of the threat perception of landslides, flooding, and cloudbursts due to heavy rain.

The pilgrimage to the shrine resumed on September 17 after remaining suspended for 22 days due to a devastating landslide along the track caused by torrential rain on August 26, which killed 34 people and injured 20 others. The board had faced a backlash from all quarters following the incident.

This time the board has asked pilgrims not to travel to the base camp Katra as the pilgrimage will remain suspended for three days. Vaishno Devi yatra is one of the most revered pilgrimages in India where every year around one crore people visit this cave shrine to pay their obeisance.

Thousands of devotees paid obeisance at the temple recently during Navratri, with chants of 'Jai Mata Di' and bhajans echoing throughout Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi.

