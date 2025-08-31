ETV Bharat / state

Vaishno Devi Tragedy: Bereaved Delhi Family Calls Out Administration For Ignoring Warnings

The grieving family has accused the administration of negligence, claiming authorities opened pilgrimage routes despite knowing the dangers.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 31, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST

New Delhi: The recent devastating landslide at the sacred Vaishno Devi shrine has left a Delhi family shattered, claiming six precious lives and leaving survivors struggling for hope.

The tragedy struck the residents of Keshav Nagar in the Burari area particularly hard. What began as a spiritual journey for 16 family members and relatives turned into an unimaginable nightmare. Six people from the same household lost their lives in the disaster that killed 35 devotees in total.

The grieving family has accused the administration of negligence, claiming authorities opened pilgrimage routes despite knowing the dangers. "They should have closed the path when there was a risk," family members said through their pain.

Among the deceased were 45-year-old Ajay and his younger brother Raja, aged 38. Raja's wife, Pinky, and their 12-year-old daughter, Deepanshi, also perished. Two young relatives from Ghaziabad, 17-year-old Tania and 23-year-old Pukar, also lost their lives in the tragedy.

The family's elderly grandmother, Rajkumari, survived only because her age required her to use a palanquin, which took a different route. She reached Ardha Kunwari safely while the others faced the deadly landslide. Now, two children from the family remain hospitalised, with one young child fighting for life in the ICU.

The survivors face not just emotional trauma but practical hardships. With most earning members gone, elderly parents and young children are left to cope alone. Even funeral expenses had to be covered by relatives, highlighting their desperate situation.

The family expressed disappointment with the official assistance received so far. They appeal for government support, saying no one capable remains in their household to manage daily needs or provide for the surviving children and elderly members.

