Vaishno Devi Tragedy: Bereaved Delhi Family Calls Out Administration For Ignoring Warnings

New Delhi: The recent devastating landslide at the sacred Vaishno Devi shrine has left a Delhi family shattered, claiming six precious lives and leaving survivors struggling for hope.

The tragedy struck the residents of Keshav Nagar in the Burari area particularly hard. What began as a spiritual journey for 16 family members and relatives turned into an unimaginable nightmare. Six people from the same household lost their lives in the disaster that killed 35 devotees in total.

The grieving family has accused the administration of negligence, claiming authorities opened pilgrimage routes despite knowing the dangers. "They should have closed the path when there was a risk," family members said through their pain.

Among the deceased were 45-year-old Ajay and his younger brother Raja, aged 38. Raja's wife, Pinky, and their 12-year-old daughter, Deepanshi, also perished. Two young relatives from Ghaziabad, 17-year-old Tania and 23-year-old Pukar, also lost their lives in the tragedy.