30 Killed In Landslides On Vaishno Devi Route As Rain Wreaks Havoc In Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: At least 30 people were killed after heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

SSP Reasi, Paramvir Singh, confirmed the number of deaths to news agency ANI. "30 people have lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra," ANI reported, quoting Singh.

On Tuesday night, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine "extremely tragic" and said he had spoken to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, assuring full support from the Centre. In a post on X, Shah stated that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had already been rushed to the scene soon after the incident.

"The landslide incident caused by heavy rains on the Vaishno Devi Yatra route in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely tragic. In this regard, I have spoken with the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Omar Abdullah ji, and the Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha ji. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations to assist the injured, and the NDRF team is also reaching there," he wrote.

Abdullah, in a post on X on Tuesday, also offered his condolences over the deaths at Vaishno Devi. "Very sorry to hear about the deaths of the pilgrims on the Mata Vaishno Devi track. I send my condolences to the families of the deceased. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace," he said.

The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said it had established a helpline desk in view of the landslide.

"Jai Mata Di. In view of the landslide incident at Adhkwari, a dedicated Helpline Desk has been established at E&R Niharika. May contact for the updates. Call/whatsApp: +91 9906019460 +91 9906019446 +91 9103491554," the Board said in a post on X.

In the wake of continuous rainfall, troopers from the 6th Battalion of the CRPF responded swiftly, launched rescue operations and evacuated the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Katra. The team also assisted stranded pilgrims and provided essential medical and logistical support.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the families and directed officials to provide immediate assistance to those injured in the accident. "Deeply distressed to know that an unfortunate landslide triggered by incessant rain claimed the lives of devotees at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. My condolences to the bereaved families & I pray that the injured recover quickly. Directed officials to provide immediate assistance," the LG Office posted on X.

Earlier, the Meteorological Department (MET) had issued a red alert for several districts in Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Kathua, Pathankot, Udhampur, and Ladakh, including Leh and Kargil.