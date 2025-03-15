'Was Not Drunk', Says Vadodara Accident Accused After A Woman Dies In Collision With His Car

Vadodara: A brutal collision between a car and a two-wheeler in the Vadodara district of Gujarat resulted in the death of one woman and left eight others injured, police said on Saturday. The accused driver of the car, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, is in police custody while the search for the co-passenger is still underway.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar said that there were over three vehicles involved in the incident. This included two two-wheelers and one Electric Vehicle. Komar said, "Three other vehicles - two-wheelers, electric vehicle (EV) apart from a four-wheeler, are involved in the Vadodara car and two-wheeler collision."

Komar revealed that the investigative team are tracking the entire movement of the driver and co-passenger of the four-wheeler. While the police have registered a drink and drive case against the accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, he claimed that he was not drunk on the night of the accident. The accused said that he went for a Holika Dahan celebration and did not do any party.

Further, he stated, "I was not drunk but was driving the car at a speed of 50 km/ph." He urged to meet the members of the victim's family and said that he was responsible for the accident.

"We were going ahead of the scooty, we were turning right and there was a pothole on the road. There was a scooty and a car while we were turning right... The car slightly touched the other vehicle and the airbag opened suddenly, our vision was hampered and the car went out of control", claimed Chaurasia.

"We were going at 50 km/hour. There were no people at that time, just a scooter and a car...I had no idea. I did not do any party, I went for Holika Dahan and was not drunk. Today, I was told that one woman has died and a few have sustained injuries. I want to meet the family of the victims; it is my fault and whatever they want that should happen," he added.