Vadodara Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email, Turns out to Be Hoax; FIR Registered

Vadodara: Authorities at the Vadodara airport received a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search of the premises, police said on Saturday.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at Harni airport in Vadodara received the email on Friday morning, following which a search was carried out by the police, fire brigade, bomb disposal squad and dog squad, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Panna Momaya said the email sent from the email id generalshiva76@rediffmail.com contained a list of airports, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Bhuj in Gujarat, but did not specify the location of the bomb.