Vaccination Camps To Be Organised For Hajj Pilgrims In Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The Hajj pilgrims embarking on the pilgrimage through Uttar Pradesh Haj Committee can get vaccination at the camps to be held in Ghaziabad on April 21 and 22. A total of 448 Haj pilgrims will leave for Haj from Ghaziabad and a series of flights for the pilgrimage will start from April 30.

According to District Minority Welfare Officer, Digvijay Singh, a vaccination camp will be organised at Ala Hazrat Hajj House in Ghaziabad on April 21, 2025 and another camp at Nagari Primary Health Centre in Kaila Bhatta on April 22, 2025.

In these vaccination camps, doses of Quadrivalent Meningococcal Meningitis, Seasonal Influenza Vaccine along with Oral Polio Vaccine will be given to the pilgrims.

The pilgrims can get vaccination and training by appearing with their relevant documents at the designated center between 9 am to 5 pm. The Minority Welfare Department has contacted all the pilgrims departing for the pilgrimage from Ghaziabad through Hajj trainer and informed them about the vaccination camp.