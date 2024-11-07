'Vaada Diya, Poora Kiya': Karnataka CM Hits Back At Maharashtra BJP Over 'Misleading' Ads

Sandur: Hitting out at the Maharashtra BJP for issuing "misleading" advertisements titled "Vaada Kiya, Dhoka Diya" (Made promises, but betrayed) and accusing the Karnataka government of unfulfilled assurances, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday sharply countered it with a slogan "Vaada Diya, Poora Kiya" (Made promises, fulfilled them).

Addressing an Assembly by-poll campaign rally in this town in Ballari district, he emphasised on Karnataka government's "successful implementation" of guarantee schemes, including free bus travel for women (Shakti scheme). "Vaada Diya, Poora Kiya." Highlighting the BJP’s "pattern of spreading falsehoods", dubbing it their "family tradition", Siddaramaiah stressed that Karnataka’s five major guarantee schemes are running smoothly, unlike "BJP’s broken promises".

He termed as "unfulfilled promises" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances such as bringing back black money and creating jobs, and questioned: "Where are your ‘achhe din?" The CM also criticised the "massive expenditure" on advertisements to spread what he described as "falsehoods", contrasting it with the "tangible outcomes" of his government’s policies.