Uzbek Woman Murder in Bengaluru: Two Assam Men Arrested from Kerala

Bengaluru: In a major breakthrough in the murder of an Uzbek woman, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a hotel in Karnataka capital Bengaluru earlier this week, police have arrested two men from Assam working as housekeepers in the hotel for killing the woman for money and her mobile phone, sources said on Saturday March 17.

Sources said that the Assam-based accused who killed the woman for her foreign money and mobile phone were hiding in Kerala where they were nabbed by the Seshadripur police. Police have recovered cash and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

Police said that the two accused, who were working as housekeepers in the hotel, killed the woman by suffocating her with a pillow when they went to room service. Then they stole the money and mobile from her and escaped. After gathering information about this, the police formed a special team to search for these two and arrested them.

Zarina, who came to Bangalore on a tourist visa, stayed at the Jagadish Hotel near Seshadripur for six days where she was found dead on the intervening night of March 13 and 14. As the woman did not respond to the hotel staff on Wednesday evening, the suspicious staff opened the door of the room where the woman was found dead. The Seshadripur police rushed to the spot and sent the dead body to Bowring Hospital for post-mortem examination. Later, a case of suspicious death was registered and an investigation was started.