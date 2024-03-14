Uzbek Woman Found Dead Inside Hotel Room in Bengaluru

Sources said that the woman had arrived in Bengaluru on a tourist visa and was staying at Jagadish Hotel under Seshadripuram Police Station for the last four days. When she did not come out of the hotel room since Wednesday evening, the staff became suspicious and found the woman dead on opening the door with the master key.

Bengaluru: A foreign woman who had come to Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka on a tourist visa was found dead inside her hotel room in the city under mysterious circumstances, police sources said on Thursday, March 14. A police official said that the woman was staying at Jagadish Hotel under Seshadripuram Police Station and died under suspicious circumstances.

The deceased woman has been identified as Zarina from Uzbekistan. Police said that Zarina, who had come to Bangalore on a tourist visa, was staying at Jagdish Hotel for the past four days. She had not responded to the hotel staff since Wednesday evening. The hotel staff, which became suspicious, opened the door using the master key of the room and looked inside, and were shocked to find the woman dead inside, an official said.

The hotel staff accordingly informed the police after which a team of cops from the Seshadripuram station police rushed to the spot and sent the dead body to Bowring Hospital for post-mortem examination.

On the other hand, the FSL team also reached the spot to conduct a forensic probe. The police, who have registered a case under suspicious death, are checking the ledger of the visitors to the hotel for four days. Police are also checking the CCTV footage of the hotel about the visitors for possible suspicious activity during the deceased woman's stay at the hotel.

Further investigation is going on in the incident. The reason for the woman's death will be clear only after the report of the post-mortem.

