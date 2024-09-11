Uttrakhand: Youth Writes 'Khalistani' On Number Plate Of His Bike; Detained

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand Police have detained a youth as he had penned Khalistani on the number plate of his bike.

"He was interrogated by the Uttrakhand Police and the Intelligence Bureau," a senior police official said. The police official said that they spotted a bike late Tuesday evening in the Kashipur Road area.

"Pakke Khalistani was written on the number plate of the bike. We immediately stopped the youth and took him into custody. The youth was issued a challan and was let off," the police official added.

Circle Officer Niharika Tomar said that a few days ago, a video had surfaced where a youth was seen damaging the poster of the Emergency movie.

"Then we got to know that the youth owned a bike and he had written Pakke Khalistani on its number plate. We also checked the cell phone of the youth. We also asked him about his family members. We also asked him several other questions. He is a resident of Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh and runs a small eatery. We counselled the youth," added Tomar. According to Tomar, if needed necessary action will be taken against the youth.

In 2023, the National Investigation Agency raided several locations in UdhamSinghNagar district of Uttarakhand in connection with cases linked to Khalistan.