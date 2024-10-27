Uttarkashi Police Examine Photos, Video Footage Of Mosque Demolition Protest

Uttarkashi: Uttarkashi Police and administration have swung into action following the recent violence in Uttarkashi over protesters demanding demolition of a mosque, alleging it was illegally built.

Police have started examining the photographs and video footage recovered from the protest site, saying efforts are on to identify individuals who started pelting stones at cops.

On Thursday, members of right-wing groups took out a rally demanding demolition of the mosque allegedly built on government land. Barricades were put up by the police on roads leading to the mosque but protesters sat on a dharna. They tried to remove barricades and a scuffle broke out between them and police. The incident continued for around two and a half hours.

Police said situation deteriorated as many protesters started pelting stones at them, compelling the cops to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. In view of the protests, a case was registered against eight named and 200 unknown people.

Circle Officer Prashant Kumar said a probe was initiated on Friday and a video footage recovered from the spot during the demonstration is being closely examined. The investigation has been handed over to inspector Manoj Aswal. Along with identifying the accused by examining the video footage, those who pelted stones at the police personnel will also be identified, Kumar said adding that efforts are on to gather sufficient evidence for the arrest of the accused.

He further said that video and photography of the demonstration was done by deploying drone cameras and police personnel during the Jan Akrosh rally. After identifying the miscreants, they will be made to compensate for the loss, he added.

On October 24, Hindu organisations had launched a massive protest alleging that the mosque was built illegally. Nearly 27 people were injured in the clashes and Section 163 of BNSS was imposed in the city to deal with the situation.