Parents Donate Body Of Their 10-Day-Old Baby To Medical College For Research In Uttarakhand's Rishikesh

Rishikesh: The parents of a baby who died of cardiac arrest just five days after his birth, donated his body to Graphic Era Medical College and Hospital at Dehradun for research.

A noble deed

The newborn's body was donated to the medical college with the help of Lions Club Rishikesh Devbhoomi and Mohan Foundation. By donating the donating of their newborn, Uttarkashi's Manoj Lal, a driver by profession and Vinita Devi set an example. Vinita gave birth to the baby boy on January 6. But soon after the delivery, the newborn experienced difficulty in breathing and was admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh the next day.

Newborn died of cardiac arrest

The doctors at AIIMS Rishikesh examined the newborn and found his respiratory and food pipe were joined. After taking consent of the parents, a team of doctors then operated upon the newborn who died of cardiac arrest. Despite the emotional setback, Manoj contacted Muktidham Committee's Sevadaar Anil Kakkar regarding the last rites of the newborn. Kakkar told Manoj Lal that a newborn after death is not cremated. Rather, it is either buried or floated in the Ganga river. When Manoj sought other options, Kakkar advised to donate the body of the newborn to the medical college in public interest.

Manoj mustered courage and talked to his family members and decided to donate the body of his son. He said the loss of his son cannot be replaced but he took the decision in greater public interest.

Lions Club President Gopal Narang and Mohan Foundation's Uttarakhand Project Leader Sanchit Arora said that the body of the newborn was given to the Anatomy Department of Graphic Era Medical College and Hospital. So far, the club has facilitated four body donations. This apart, at least 11 people have filled the pledge form to donate their bodies after death.

Last year, the body of a two-and-a-half-day-old baby girl was donated to Doon Medical College. The child, born on December 9 at Doon Hospital, had a congenital heart condition and passed away on the morning of December 11. Dr Anurag Agwarwal, Medical Superintendent of Doon Hospital, said, "The girl was admitted due to a heart condition. Despite all efforts, she could not survive. Her parents, inspired by the Mohan Foundation and Dadichi Dehdaan Samiti, made the courageous decision to donate her body."

This donation is being recognised as the first instance in the country where the body of such a young infant has been donated for medical purposes. Dr Agarwal highlighted the significance of this act, stating, "Body donation is invaluable for MBBS students and various medical departments. It provides essential support for understanding human anatomy and advancing medical knowledge. The role of both committees in facilitating this donation is commendable."