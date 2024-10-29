ETV Bharat / state

Uttarkashi Mosque Row: Restrictions Under Section 163 Lifted From Entire District

The restrictions under section 163 of BNSS were lifted with effect from Monday night after improvement in law and order situation.

BJP's Purola MLA Durgesh Lal
BJP's Purola MLA Durgesh Lal (ETV Bharat)
Uttarkashi: The district administration Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand has lifted restrictions under section 163 of BNSS that were imposed in view of tensions over the construction of a mosque in the district.

The restrictions were lifted in the entire district with effect from late Monday night after improvement in the situation.

The restrictions were imposed in the district on October 24 after clashes broke out between the protesters and the police during the 'Jan Akrosh Rally' against the mosque. At least 27 people including nine policemen were injured in the clashes. Police registered a case against eight named and 200 unknown people under sections related to BNSS. District Magistrate Dr Meherban Singh Bisht had implemented section 163 of BNSS in the entire district as a precautionary measure. Jitendra Singh, Sonu Negi and Suraj Dabral associated with the organization of Jan Akrosh Rally were arrested by the police on Friday for violating the Section 163 of BNSS.

MLA Attacks Dist Admin Uttarkashi: BJP's Purola MLA Durgesh Lal has targeted the administration over the clashes of October 24 and blamed the police-administration for the violence.

The district administration Uttarkashi is facing another challenge with regard to law and order as the Hindu organisation behind the recent Jan Akrosh Rally has called for a Hindu Mahapanchayat on November 4.

