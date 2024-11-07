Uttarkashi Mosque Dispute: VHP Calls 'Mahapanchayat' On December 1

Uttarkashi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday announced a 'mahapanchayat' at Uttarkashi's Ramlila Maidan on December 1 over the demand to demolish a mosque, claiming it to be "illegal".

Addressing a press conference, VHP state convenor Anuj Walia alleged that the documents of the building, which is called a mosque, are illegal and this itself had created a controversy and so a 'mahapanchayat' has been called.

Walia further alleged there was information that illegal activities were being carried out at the mosque, which is an illegal construction. Also, the site has turned into a centre for conversion, he alleged adding that a movement will be launched through Devbhoomi Raksha Manch seeking a thorough investigation.

VHP will submit a memorandum to the administration at the tehsil level on November 25 ahead of the 'mahapanchayat' on December 1. Representatives from VHP, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations will participate at the event, he said. "The government should come forward to save Uttarakhand, Uttarkashi and our culture," he added.

On October 24, a ruckus broke out in Uttarkashi over the mosque dispute when a rally demanding demolition of the structure was being taken out by the United Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal. After this, police had put up barricades on roads leading to the mosque and protesters clashed with policemen resulting in a deadlock situation for about two and a half hours.

In a violence that followed several people were injured and Section 163 was imposed to restore peace in the area. Three persons were arrested and orders were issued to remove the Additional District Magistrate and Deputy SP of Uttarkashi district from the case.