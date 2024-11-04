ETV Bharat / state

Uttarkashi Mosque Dispute: Hindu Outfit Stages Dharna Demanding Release Of Protestors

Uttarkashi: The United Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Sangh, a Hindu outfit, staged a one-day symbolic dharna at Hanuman Chowk here on Monday protesting the dispute over the mosque in the backdrop of other Hindu organisations postponing a proposed Mahapanchayat scheduled for the day.

The United Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Sangh demanded the immediate release of three youths arrested on charges of disturbing peace and strict action against the police officers who ordered a lathi-charge on the people in the rally. They threatened to launch a violent protest if the demands were not met.

On October 24, the dispute over the mosque metamorphosed into a riot after a protest rally was taken out by the United Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Sangha. The protesters were trying to enter the road leading to the mosque before being stopped by the police who put up barricades there. A scuffle ensued between the protesters and the police which continued for two-and-a-half hours.