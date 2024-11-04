ETV Bharat / state

Uttarkashi Mosque Dispute: Hindu Outfit Stages Dharna Demanding Release Of Protestors

The United Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Sangh demanded strict action against police officers who ordered a lathi charge on the people in the October 24 rally.

A battery of police personnel in a flag march in the aftermath of violence in Uttarkashi
A battery of police personnel in a flag march in the aftermath of violence in Uttarkashi (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Uttarkashi: The United Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Sangh, a Hindu outfit, staged a one-day symbolic dharna at Hanuman Chowk here on Monday protesting the dispute over the mosque in the backdrop of other Hindu organisations postponing a proposed Mahapanchayat scheduled for the day.

The United Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Sangh demanded the immediate release of three youths arrested on charges of disturbing peace and strict action against the police officers who ordered a lathi-charge on the people in the rally. They threatened to launch a violent protest if the demands were not met.

On October 24, the dispute over the mosque metamorphosed into a riot after a protest rally was taken out by the United Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Sangha. The protesters were trying to enter the road leading to the mosque before being stopped by the police who put up barricades there. A scuffle ensued between the protesters and the police which continued for two-and-a-half hours.

Amid the face-off, a bottle was flung at the police which compelled them to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. In retaliation, the protestors started pelting stones leading to the injuries of 27 people including some police personnel.

Following the incident, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was imposed to prevent obstruction, danger to human life, public disturbance or riots. Alongside, a case was registered against 208 people including eight identified ones out of which three were sent to jail.

