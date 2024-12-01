Uttarkashi Mosque Dispute: Hindu Organisation Holds Mahapanchayat

Uttarkashi: A mahapanchayat has been called at the Ramlila Maidan in Uttarkashi on Sunday regarding the mosque dispute.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh from Goshamahal seat of Hyderabad is expected to participate in the mahapanchayat. Members of the minority community have claimed that the mosque was built by their ancestors and they have been living here for several years while a right-wing group members claimed it as "illegal".

The mahapanchayat has been called under the banner of 'Devbhoomi Vichar Manch'. As per schedule, the MLA will reach Ramlila Maidan to attend the mahapanchayat at around 1 pm today. It is not clear whether he will come from Doon by road or via helicopter. After participating at the mahapanchayat, he will leave for Doon at 4 pm. People associated with the Devbhoomi Vichar Manch are excited regarding the mahapanchayat.

Apart from MLA T Raja Singh, others participating at the mahapanchayat include Swami Darshan Bharti, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's state convenor Anuj Walia, Hindu Jagruti Sangathan's Keshavgiri Maharaj and others.

Dev Bhoomi Vichar Manch member Suraj Dabral said preparations for the mahapanchayat have been completed.

Notably, a ruckus broke out on October 24 regarding the Uttarkashi mosque row. A public outrage rally was taken out by the Joint Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal against the "illegal" structure.

After which, angry protesters clashed with police personnel, who had put up barricades on the road leading to the mosque. This resulted to a deadlock situation that prevailed for two and a half hours. Stones were pelted at police personnel prompting them to resort to a mild lathi-charge in order to disperse the crowd.

A total of 27 people, including protesters and policemen, were injured due to stone pelting and lathicharge. Later, prohibitory sections were imposed in the area to restore peace and a case was registered under 208 people of whom, three were sent to jail.

The minority community members have said that the administration should not have granted permission to organise the mahapanchayat. They said that they have been living here since the time of Tehri Riyasat since the mosque was built by their ancestors in 1969. Misleading information is being spread on social media, which should be curbed by the administration, they added.