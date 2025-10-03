Uttarkashi Journalist Found Dead With Internal Injuries Was Involved In Drunk-Driving
Rajiv Pratap Singh's family had alleged he was threatened before his death while Rahul Gandhi had demanded an impartial probe into the incident.
Uttarkashi: Investigations revealed that journalist Rajiv Pratap Singh, whose body was recovered from the Joshiada Barrage in Uttarakhand on Sunday, was driving in a drunken state and met with an accident.
Police said CCTV footage, postmortem report and statement of chief constable Soban Singh, who was with him before his mysterious death confirmed that Rajiv died after his car fell into the river in Gangori.
CCTV footage shows Rajiv driving on the wrong side of the highway. Rajiv was in an inebriated state and was even unable to walk properly. The postmortem report revealed internal injuries consistent with a road accident, they added.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Uttarkashi, Janak Panwar, said at around 7 pm on September 18, Manbir Kaluda from Koti, a cameraman and the journalist's student, left with Rajiv from his house at Gyansoo to meet Soban, posted at the police lines. The trio met near the Martyr's Memorial, just behind the police lines, he said.
As per investigations, the three planned to have a drink and went to the market in their car to buy liquor and some food items. Thereafter, they returned to the taxi stand in front of Darbar Band and planned to sit in the parking lot. The trio continued eating and drinking till 10 p.m. After that, Soban left to go home but Rajiv asked him to wait and went to the market, where they bought liquor and ate at a hotel while Manbir walked home.
The CCTV footage at the bus stand shows Rajiv coming out of the hotel at 11:00 pm, staggering with Soban trailing behind him. Rajiv got into Soban's car and took the driver's seat. At 11:24 pm, Soban speaks to Rajiv on his mobile phone for a few seconds. The vehicle was located at Tekhala Bridge in Badri Tiraha at 11:38 pm. CCTV cameras installed on the Gangori Bridge captured Rajiv driving alone on the wrong side of the road and heading towards Gangori. CCTV cameras that are installed at banks, ATMs and petrol pumps after the Gangori Bridge were also checked but the vehicle was not spotted anywhere.
Upon questioning, Soban said he had repeatedly urged Rajiv not to drive further. Rajiv was in an intoxicated state and could rarely stand without support but insisted on driving, Soban said.
Soban told police that he had thought Rajiv went to meet his sister, who lives in Ujeli Kot Bungalow, and walked to the spot but he couldn't find him. Thinking he would pick up the vehicle in the morning, he returned to his house, he added.
Investigations revealed Rajiv had gone missing between 11:40 pm and 12:30 am. He was not captured on any camera while heading towards Maneri. It is believed that the car collided after losing control over the wheels in Gangori. Rajiv was drunk and driving on the wrong side of the road raise suspicions that he met with a road accident. Sub-Inspector Dilmohan Bisht is currently investigating the case.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Janak Panwar said the investigating officer conducted a technical inspection of the vehicle and as per the report, all four side doors were locked when the vehicle fell from the road into the river. The car's windows broke when the vehicle fell into the river. The engine was on and the car keys were still in the car while the trunk lock was open.
According to the inspection team, the impact may have caused the rear lock to open when the vehicle fell. A blue coloured slipper was found after removing the sand filled inside the vehicle, police said.
Meanwhile, his family had alleged Rajiv, known for investigative reporting, was threatened before his death. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had demanded an impartial and transparent probe into the incident.
