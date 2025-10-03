ETV Bharat / state

Uttarkashi Journalist Found Dead With Internal Injuries Was Involved In Drunk-Driving

Uttarkashi: Investigations revealed that journalist Rajiv Pratap Singh, whose body was recovered from the Joshiada Barrage in Uttarakhand on Sunday, was driving in a drunken state and met with an accident.

Police said CCTV footage, postmortem report and statement of chief constable Soban Singh, who was with him before his mysterious death confirmed that Rajiv died after his car fell into the river in Gangori.

CCTV footage shows Rajiv driving on the wrong side of the highway. Rajiv was in an inebriated state and was even unable to walk properly. The postmortem report revealed internal injuries consistent with a road accident, they added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Uttarkashi, Janak Panwar, said at around 7 pm on September 18, Manbir Kaluda from Koti, a cameraman and the journalist's student, left with Rajiv from his house at Gyansoo to meet Soban, posted at the police lines. The trio met near the Martyr's Memorial, just behind the police lines, he said.

As per investigations, the three planned to have a drink and went to the market in their car to buy liquor and some food items. Thereafter, they returned to the taxi stand in front of Darbar Band and planned to sit in the parking lot. The trio continued eating and drinking till 10 p.m. After that, Soban left to go home but Rajiv asked him to wait and went to the market, where they bought liquor and ate at a hotel while Manbir walked home.

The CCTV footage at the bus stand shows Rajiv coming out of the hotel at 11:00 pm, staggering with Soban trailing behind him. Rajiv got into Soban's car and took the driver's seat. At 11:24 pm, Soban speaks to Rajiv on his mobile phone for a few seconds. The vehicle was located at Tekhala Bridge in Badri Tiraha at 11:38 pm. CCTV cameras installed on the Gangori Bridge captured Rajiv driving alone on the wrong side of the road and heading towards Gangori. CCTV cameras that are installed at banks, ATMs and petrol pumps after the Gangori Bridge were also checked but the vehicle was not spotted anywhere.