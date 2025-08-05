ETV Bharat / state

Uttarkashi Flood: Cloudburst Triggers Massive Devastation In Dharali, At Least 4 Dead

Uttarkashi: A catastrophic flood in the Kheerganga river has wreaked havoc in Dharali village, Uttarakhand, a key point on the route to Gangotri Dham. A cloudburst in the upper reaches triggered the sudden surge of water and debris that swept through the village, submerging homes, hotels, and shops in minutes.

Authorities have confirmed the deaths of four people, while many others are feared trapped under the rubble. The market area of Dharali has been the worst hit, with reports suggesting that over 25 hotels and homestays have been washed away.

Flood Hits Without Warning

According to the eyewitnesses, the floodwaters rushed down with debris, in a terrifying spectacle, with the speed of the waters leaving no time for evacuation. People in the upper parts of the village shouted warnings to others below, but the roaring sound of the flood drowned their voices. In a shocking video, the debris and flood waters can be seen crashing into the village, with locals appearing to run desperately away from it.

Relief And Rescue On A War Footing

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has confirmed that relief and rescue efforts are underway on a war footing, with the Indian Army, SDRF, NDRF, and local administration having been mobilised. Teams from Bhatwadi and Harshil have already reached the affected zone, while senior officials, including the District Magistrate, are en route.

Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan, who rushed from Dehradun after being alerted by locals, said that both the Garhwal Commissioner and Chief Secretary are monitoring the situation closely.