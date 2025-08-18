Uttarkashi Flash Floods: SDRF Delivers Ration, Medicines Through Rafts In Disaster-Hit Dharali

Dehradun: In view of the inclement weather conditions and damaged roads, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are distributing relief materials in disaster-hit Dharali village in Uttarkashi via makeshift rafts.

Relief and rescue operations are underway since August 5, when landslides resulting in massive flash floods wiped out Dharali. With the roads being washed out, operations were underway via helicopters. However, due to rains, chopper services have been suspended, leaving the SDRF personnel with the only option of reaching out to victims through rivers.

Makeshift rafts were pressed into service and the SDRF team is now delivering essential goods, including food and medicines, with the help of waterways.

In Sonagad area, communication was completely halted due to Bhagirathi river's rising water level and strong currents. Amid the challenging conditions, the SDRF team transported ration and gas cylinders to disaster victims via raft. This apart, 50 people were safely taken across the river to safer locations.

Meanwhile efforts are still on to restore traffic on Gangotri National Highway in Sonagad and Dabrani that was affected by the landslides. A JCB operator, undertaking road repair work, went missing after his machine fell into the Bhagirathi river during the landslides. He is among over 60 people who are still reported missing.

Rescue operations were launched by the Indian Army, NDRF and SDRF teams while a search operation was initiated by the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) experts to trace the missing people.