Uttarkashi Faces Rising Waters; Harshil, Syanachatti On the Edge As Rivers Overflow

Uttarkashi: Incessant rain in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand has compounded the problems of the common people, who are spending anxious days. On Sunday, a lake was formed once again in Syanachatti. In the late evening, the Telagad River in Harshil again overflowed. There was an atmosphere of panic among the common people in the area.

Harshil market and village were evacuated due to the Telagad river overflowing in Dharali late in the evening. At the same time, there is a danger of the flow of the Bhagirathi river stopping and the water level of the lake increasing.

On Sunday morning, rescuers witnessed debris and boulders at the mouth of the Yamuna River. Due to this, the water flow of river was obstructed. The water of the lake started rising again.

However, water is being drained from one end of the Yamuna River. Despite this, the danger has not reduced here yet. The flow of the river is just a few feet below the bridge built on the Yamunotri Highway. But the lower floors of some hotels built on the banks of the river are still filled with water.

Syanachatti residents Jaipal Singh Rawat and Bhagat Singh Rana have told that even now the flow of Yamuna water is obstructed due to debris and boulders coming from the Gadera.

The Irrigation Department's executive engineer, Panni Lal, reassured the public, stating that efforts were underway to clear the debris from Kupda Khad using a Pokland machine. However, progress was slow due to the presence of large boulders.

According to locals, in the afternoon, when the water level of Telagad increased. Its water started flowing towards the debris deposited on the Gangotri highway. After that, due to the debris coming with water again two to three times, it is flowing towards the army camp and the Bhagirathi river. At the same time, there is an atmosphere of fear due to the loud sound of boulders.

Local people said the debris of Kheer Ganga kept coming continuously in Dharali. But in Telagad, the debris and boulders were stuck in the upper area only. Now that it has started flowing again, there is an atmosphere of panic among the people of Harshil.

At the same time, in view of the rain alert issued by the Meteorological Department and safety, the police in Harshil made announcements and warned people not to go near the rivers and streams and to stay in a safe place.