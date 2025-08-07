Uttarkashi Disaster: IAF Joins Rescue Operation As Road Blockade Hampers Disaster Response

By Dheeraj Sajwan

Dehradun: A major relief and rescue operation is underway at Dharali village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi where a cloudburst triggered a massive flash flood on Tuesday killing at least five people with several others missing.

Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said that so far, 274 people have airlifted by Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopters to Harshil from disaster-affected Gangotri and surrounding areas. These include pilgrims from different states. Of the people brought to Harshil, 135 have been safely evacuated out of whom 100 people have been taken to Uttarkashi and 35 people to Dehradun as per officials.

People being evacuated after flash flood at Dharali village in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

State-wise break-up of rescued pilgrims

Gujarat – 131

Maharashtra – 123

Madhya Pradesh – 21

Uttar Pradesh – 12

Rajasthan – 6

Delhi – 7

Assam – 5

Karnataka – 5

Telangana – 3

Punjab – 1

The rescue operation is being carried out jointly by the state government, district administration, disaster management department, ITBP, NDRF and all other agencies. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is himself monitoring the situation and officials have been directed to provide all possible help to the affected.

People being evacuated after flash flood at Dharali village in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Rescue Efforts Hampered As Roads Washed Away

Rescuers are facing difficulties in reaching the affected site as the flash flood has washed away roads at many places from Uttarkashi to Dharali. In view of the predicament, the rescuers have adopted Plan B to airlift the affected people to safer places.

A view of disaster hit Dharali in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

The road was closed at many places from Uttarkashi district headquarters to Dharali. A bridge built on the Bhagirathi river after Ganganani has also collapsed further affecting road connectivity.

CM Dhami Visits Disaster-hit areas

Soon after the disaster hit Dharali village on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited visited the Harsil and Dharali areas and met with the affected families. In a post on X, the Chief Minister assured the affected families of all possible assistance. While assessing the damage caused by the cloudburst in Dharali, the Chief Minister directed that relief and rescue operations be completed with utmost speed.