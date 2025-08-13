Disaster Aftermath: Sniffer Dogs And Heavy Machinery Notwithstanding, Rescue Ops An Uphill Task For Agencies

Dharali: The aftermath of a disaster is often the most challenging phase. The situation in Uttarakhand's Dharali is no different as relief and rescue agencies are now finding it extremely tough to clear debris over a large area even with the help of sniffer dogs and sophisticated equipment.

The debris in some places are piled up to a height of 30 to 40 feet and digging through the rubble to look for bodies or signs of life is an extremely tough task for personnel engaged in the operations. Till now, only a few bodies have been retrieved even as the Uttarkashi district administration has released a list of 42 missing people over a week after the disaster.

However, the number is expected to rise in the coming days. The enormity of the disaster can be gauged by the fact that the Dharali market, once crowded with locals and tourists, has vanished under debris of Kheer Gangar river. The market had 65 hotels, 30 resorts and homestays apart from shops which are now buried under 25 to 40 feet of debris.

Several bodies are suspected to be buried under the rubble but teams of the Indian Army and SDRF are unable to find them even with the help of heavy machinery and sniffer dogs.

Sniffer dogs have pointed towards the presence of human bodies under the debris in over 10 places. But when the debris were removed after digging pits, no bodies were found. Moreover, it is become increasingly tough for the personnel to dig in the marshy ground as JCBs and other machinery are unable to reach such places.

In such cases, the only option left is for the personnel to dig pits themselves and it is easier said than done as most such places are replete with big boulders.

The flood struck on August 5 after what scientists believe was the collapse of a glacier deposit, releasing a massive surge of water and debris into the Bhagirathi River. Dharali, once a bustling village in the Harshil Valley, known for its apple orchards and as a key halt for pilgrims to Gangotri, was buried under several feet of sludge and rubble within minutes. The incident's scale has drawn comparisons to the 2013 Kedarnath disaster.