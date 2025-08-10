Drones Banned In Uttarkashi To Ensure Smooth Rescue And Relief Ops

Dharali: The district administration has imposed a ban on drone operations in Uttarkashi district which was ravaged by flash floods on August 5.

The ban is applicable in areas including Harshil, Matali, Dharali, Chinyalisaud and Uttarkashi. The decision has been taken to ensure that air rescue operations in the affected areas are not hampered. Since most roads in the affected district are not motorable at present, two Chinooks and as many Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force are engaged in the relief and rescue operations.

This apart, the state government has engaged eight helicopters of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority in the rescue and relief operations.

Apart from the aircraft, 25 personnel of local police, 150 personnel of Indian Army's Rajputana Rifles, 12 Ghatak commandos, 10 soldiers of the Special Forces, 30 of BAG, 250 personnel of ITBP, 113 of NDRF, canine dogs, 33 personnel of SDRF, ove doctors and personnel of fire department are engaged in the rescue operations.

A cloudburst had hit the Sukhi Top near Dharali, just two hours after the flash flood that killed four persons in the area on August 5.The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali with several houses being damaged or swept away in the raging waters, according to officials.

The cloudburst was reported in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, leading to the devastating floods, they said. In the meantime, Indian Army's Central Command stated that Troops of the Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilised and reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations.