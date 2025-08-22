Uttarkashi: Artificial Lake On Yamuna River Submerges Syanachatti, Villagers Evacuated

Uttarkashi: A rising artificial lake formed on the Yamuna River at Syanachatti in Uttarkashi has inundated the region, submerging homes, roads, and even the motor bridge on the Yamunotri Highway. Officials said that the situation began late Thursday evening after boulders and debris blocked the river flow near Kupda Khad. Now, the melting of the glaciers has accelerated under the bright sunshine, increasing water levels.

According to officials, the lake now stretches nearly 400 meters in length and 300 meters in width. The mounting water pressure has already submerged Syanachatti town, forcing the administration to evacuate hotels, residential buildings and nearby settlements. Over 60 residents have been moved to safer places, while people from low-lying villages like Kuthnaur and Kharadi have voluntarily moved back to their native villages like Syalna, Pujargaon, Pali, Bhansadi, and Khaneda.

The crisis worsened when floodwaters submerged the motor bridge on the Yamunotri Highway at Syanachatti, cutting off movement for relief and rescue teams. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police teams, who had rushed to the site for emergency operations, are now stranded at Kharadi, unable to proceed further.

Officials said that the blockage at Kupda Khad, caused by recurring landslides and debris flow, has repeatedly choked the Yamuna's natural channel. On Thursday, massive boulders clogged the river despite clear weather. With water levels rising rapidly, residents and authorities fear the lake could breach, releasing a devastating flood downstream.

An official from the district administration said, "The situation is extremely sensitive. We have evacuated vulnerable areas. Teams have been stationed for rescue and relief, but progress is restricted as the main bridge is almost underwater." The irrigation department had earlier deployed Pokland machines to channelise the river flow, but the force of water and inflow of debris disrupted the work.

As a result, the artificial lake continues to grow. "We never imagined the river could be blocked like this due to debris. We left our homes in the night with whatever we could carry," said a hotel owner who evacuated from Syanachatti.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continues in the region. Officials fear that any further downpour could destabilise the temporary blockage, leading to a sudden outburst. The administration has issued alerts to nearby villages and urged people to remain cautious until the situation stabilises.