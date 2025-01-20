Two-Day Uttarardh Mahotsav At Modhera Sun Temple Ends On A High Note

Mehsana: After stunning display of India's classical dance forms for two straight days, the Uttarardh Festival drew to a colourful end at the historic Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Sunday.

On the concluding day of the Uttarardh Mahotsav or the Modhera Dance Festival, the audience was mesmerised by Kathak dance performance by Divya Prajapati from Mehsana, Odissi dance by Kavita Dribedi from Delhi, Kuchipudi dance by Vaidehi Kulkarni from Nashik, Satriya dance by Krishnakshi Kashyap from Assam, Kathak dance by Devika Devendra from Uttar Pradesh, and Bharatnatyam by Janvi Parmar from Vadodara.

The two-day Mahotsav presented captivating performances by dance groups who showcased India's rich culture and heritage, in the backdrop of the magnificent heritage site - Modhera Sun Temple.

The artistes were honoured and presented with mementos by the dignitaries.

The Uttarardh festival is associated with worship of Sun God. The Sun Temple of Kornak and the Sun Temple of Modhera are popular in the country. This festival is full of exchange of culture and traditions of the state and treasure of arts like music and dance.

It is worth noting that the Sun Temple of Modhera is a great symbol of the ancient culture of the state. The artists performed dances on the tunes of poetry and dance in the idols of the Sun Temple of Modhera. The importance of this festival is not only traditional and cultural but also scientific point of view. On the last day of Uttarardh Mahotsav, art lovers enjoyed various creations to the fullest.

The Sun Temple of Modhera is a great symbol of architectural brilliance and ancient culture of the state, just like Konark Temple is for Odisha. More than just a cultural event, the Modhera festival holds scientific significance as well because of the temple’s alignment and design reflecting the ancient knowledge of astronomy and the solar calendar.

“It's truly an honour to perform at such a historic and spiritually significant place,” expressed Janvi Parmar, a Bharatnatyam artiste.