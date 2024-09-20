ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Youth Riding Pillion Killed In Road Accident

Dehradun: A 28-year-old youth died while his friend escaped with minor injuries after a speeding truck hit their scooty at Raipur Chowk in Dehradun on Friday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place under Raipur police station area of Dehradun when the scooty was attempting to cross a busy intersection at Raipur Chowk. A truck hit the scooty and dragged it a few steps before it stopped. People present at the spot rushed to save the duo. The entire incident has been captured by a nearby CCTV.

Deceased, Sivankar Bahuguna, was a pillion rider and travelling with his friend, Vijender Rawat. Sivankar succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The truck driver fled after the incident.

On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and sent the body to the mortuary for post-mortem.