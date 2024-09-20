ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Youth Riding Pillion Killed In Road Accident

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

A pillion rider died in a road accident at Raipur Chowk in Dehradun this afternoon while his friend sustained injuries. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Accident spot (ETV Bharat/ File)

Dehradun: A 28-year-old youth died while his friend escaped with minor injuries after a speeding truck hit their scooty at Raipur Chowk in Dehradun on Friday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place under Raipur police station area of Dehradun when the scooty was attempting to cross a busy intersection at Raipur Chowk. A truck hit the scooty and dragged it a few steps before it stopped. People present at the spot rushed to save the duo. The entire incident has been captured by a nearby CCTV.

Deceased, Sivankar Bahuguna, was a pillion rider and travelling with his friend, Vijender Rawat. Sivankar succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The truck driver fled after the incident.

On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and sent the body to the mortuary for post-mortem.

According to police, Sivankar, a resident of Nathuwala in Dehradun, was going towards Raipur with his friend on a scooty. The truck had hit the scooty from behind resulting which, Sivankar, who was a pillion rider, died on the spot.

"The police have taken the truck into custody. At present, no complaint has been received from the family of the deceased. Further action is underway," Pradeep Negi, Raipur police station in-charge said.

