Uttarakhand: Youth Reunites With Family 16 Years After Abduction

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Monu Sharma was kidnapped from his house in Dehradun when he was nine years old and taken to an unknown place in Rajasthan, where he was made to graze cattle. Sixteen years later, he returned to Dehradun and reunited with his parents with the help of Uttarakhand Police.

Uttarakhand: Youth Reunites With Family 16 Years After Abduction
Monu Sharma reunites with mother after 16 years (ETV Bharat Photo)

Dehradun: A youth, who was abducted at an age of nine, reunited with his parents after 16 years in Dehradun.

Monu Sharma came to the Dehradun police headquarters on June 25 urging cops to help him trace his family here. He told that he was abducted from his house and taken to some place in Rajasthan, where he was made to graze cattle. Finally with the help of a man he has managed to return to Uttarakhand, he said.

The youth told police he remembered that his father ran a grocery shop and he stayed with his parents and three sisters in Dehradun. But, he could neither recall his real name nor his address or the names of any of his family members.

On reporting the case, police arranged for the youth's food and lodging facilities. Then all the police stations were given information about the youth and asked to search for his parents. Police also took help of social media to trace the youth's family.

Finally, an elderly woman named Asha Sharma, wife of Kapil Dev Sharma, resident of Banjarawala reached the police headquarters looking for the youth after reading a news about him in a local daily.

SSP Ajay Singh said Asha Sharma said that her son disappeared from home in 2008 after which, they had searched for him across Uttarakhand and even Uttar Pradesh but could not find him.

The youth was then introduced to the woman, who narrated several incidents of the past. Finally, the youth identified the woman as his mother and hugged her in joy. The woman blessed the cops for getting back her son after 16 years.

