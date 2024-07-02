Uttarakhand: Youth Reunites With Family 16 Years After Abduction

Dehradun: A youth, who was abducted at an age of nine, reunited with his parents after 16 years in Dehradun.

Monu Sharma came to the Dehradun police headquarters on June 25 urging cops to help him trace his family here. He told that he was abducted from his house and taken to some place in Rajasthan, where he was made to graze cattle. Finally with the help of a man he has managed to return to Uttarakhand, he said.

The youth told police he remembered that his father ran a grocery shop and he stayed with his parents and three sisters in Dehradun. But, he could neither recall his real name nor his address or the names of any of his family members.

On reporting the case, police arranged for the youth's food and lodging facilities. Then all the police stations were given information about the youth and asked to search for his parents. Police also took help of social media to trace the youth's family.