ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Youth Missing In Japan: Family Writes To CM Urging Him To Take Quick Action

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 hours ago

A 40-year-old man from Thati Kathud in Budhakedar, who worked at a hotel in Tokyo since 2004, has gone missing there, his family members claimed. The family had last spoken to the man on Monday, September 2. Since then, his phone has remained switched off and he could not be contacted, said the family members, who demand that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami take immediate action and bring him back home safely.

40-year-old native of Thati Kathud in Budhakedar, who has been working at a hotel in Tokyo for the past 20 years, has allegedly gone missing, the man's family members have claimed.
Arjun Singh from Thati Kathud in Budhakedar (ETV Bharat)

Tehri (Uttarakhand): A 40-year-old native of Thati Kathud in Budhakedar, who has been working at a hotel in Tokyo for the past 20 years, has allegedly gone missing, the man's family members have claimed. Arjun Singh's family members, in a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said that he has been missing since September 2, Monday.

Last year in December, Singh had travelled home for the last time following which he returned to Japan, his family members said. They also said that they spoke to him over the phone for the last time on September 2, following which he went missing.

"Arjun told us that he was having lunch with his roommates. He went outside while talking to us, but lost contact all of a sudden. Since then, we have not heard from him. We contacted him multiple times, but he could not be traced," his father said.

His mother said that his phone has been switched off since then. "We are stressed, worried, upset and nervous. It is due to this that we have written to the Chief Minister, asking him to take cognisance of the matter and bring him back safely," the father said.

Mayur Dixit, District Magistrate, Tehri told ETV Bharat that the matter has come to their notice. He said, "The higher officials and intelligence have been informed about this case. The designated agency in Japan is also taking action to contact him."

Read More:

  1. GST Council Cuts Tax On Helicopter Services For Religious Travel To 5%: Uttarakhand FM
  2. Uttarakhand: Almora Jail Superintendent Clarifies Over 'Initiation' Of Underworld Don Prakash Pandey Alias PP Into Juna Akhara

Tehri (Uttarakhand): A 40-year-old native of Thati Kathud in Budhakedar, who has been working at a hotel in Tokyo for the past 20 years, has allegedly gone missing, the man's family members have claimed. Arjun Singh's family members, in a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said that he has been missing since September 2, Monday.

Last year in December, Singh had travelled home for the last time following which he returned to Japan, his family members said. They also said that they spoke to him over the phone for the last time on September 2, following which he went missing.

"Arjun told us that he was having lunch with his roommates. He went outside while talking to us, but lost contact all of a sudden. Since then, we have not heard from him. We contacted him multiple times, but he could not be traced," his father said.

His mother said that his phone has been switched off since then. "We are stressed, worried, upset and nervous. It is due to this that we have written to the Chief Minister, asking him to take cognisance of the matter and bring him back safely," the father said.

Mayur Dixit, District Magistrate, Tehri told ETV Bharat that the matter has come to their notice. He said, "The higher officials and intelligence have been informed about this case. The designated agency in Japan is also taking action to contact him."

Read More:

  1. GST Council Cuts Tax On Helicopter Services For Religious Travel To 5%: Uttarakhand FM
  2. Uttarakhand: Almora Jail Superintendent Clarifies Over 'Initiation' Of Underworld Don Prakash Pandey Alias PP Into Juna Akhara

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARAKHAND YOUTH MISSING IN JAPANUTTARAKHAND YOUTH MISSINGTEHRI YOUTH ARJUN SINGHARJUN SINGH MISSINGUTTARAKHAND YOUTH MISSING IN JAPAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.