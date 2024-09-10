Uttarakhand Youth Missing In Japan: Family Writes To CM Urging Him To Take Quick Action

Tehri (Uttarakhand): A 40-year-old native of Thati Kathud in Budhakedar, who has been working at a hotel in Tokyo for the past 20 years, has allegedly gone missing, the man's family members have claimed. Arjun Singh's family members, in a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said that he has been missing since September 2, Monday.

Last year in December, Singh had travelled home for the last time following which he returned to Japan, his family members said. They also said that they spoke to him over the phone for the last time on September 2, following which he went missing.

"Arjun told us that he was having lunch with his roommates. He went outside while talking to us, but lost contact all of a sudden. Since then, we have not heard from him. We contacted him multiple times, but he could not be traced," his father said.

His mother said that his phone has been switched off since then. "We are stressed, worried, upset and nervous. It is due to this that we have written to the Chief Minister, asking him to take cognisance of the matter and bring him back safely," the father said.

Mayur Dixit, District Magistrate, Tehri told ETV Bharat that the matter has come to their notice. He said, "The higher officials and intelligence have been informed about this case. The designated agency in Japan is also taking action to contact him."