Uttarakhand: Women Protest Against Drug, Alcohol Addicts In Haldwani

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Women residing in Jawahar Jyoti Damuwadhunga area of Kathgodam in Uttarakhand's Haldwani district have launched a protest demanding action against drug and alcohol addicts in the state.

Illicit narcotics trade has been flourishing here and as evening falls, many areas become dens of drug addicts. Troubled by this, women have set up tents near the forest, where they are staging a sit-in demonstration for the last three days. They have themselves conducted a combing operation with sticks and sickles to nab the addicts.

Social worker Mannu Goswami said that addicts openly consume drugs and alcohol and then tease and pass indecent remarks at women. When opposed, they often attack women following which many are afraid of going out of their houses after dusk.

Local people said they have informed the police many times, but no action has been taken. After which, women decided to teach a lesson to the addicts themselves.