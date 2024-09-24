Uttarakhand: Women Protest Against Drug, Alcohol Addicts In Haldwani

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Women residing in Jawahar Jyoti Damuwadhunga area of Kathgodam in Uttarakhand's Haldwani district have launched a protest demanding action against drug and alcohol addicts in the state.
Illicit narcotics trade has been flourishing here and as evening falls, many areas become dens of drug addicts. Troubled by this, women have set up tents near the forest, where they are staging a sit-in demonstration for the last three days. They have themselves conducted a combing operation with sticks and sickles to nab the addicts.
Social worker Mannu Goswami said that addicts openly consume drugs and alcohol and then tease and pass indecent remarks at women. When opposed, they often attack women following which many are afraid of going out of their houses after dusk.
Local people said they have informed the police many times, but no action has been taken. After which, women decided to teach a lesson to the addicts themselves.
CO City Nitin Lohani said that action is being taken against drug menace and Cheetah police have been deployed in the area for acting against illicit drug trade.
Under a campaign to combat drug trafficking, police have arrested a smuggler and also recovered drugs from his possession. A case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Kotwali in-charge Rajiv Rauthan said that banned narcotic injections, tablets and capsules have been recovered from the possession of the accused. During interrogation, the accused told that a person from Laksar area had sold him the narcotics.
